Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 11:52 pm
Saba Qamar’s embarrassing scene in the new web series, beyond all bounds

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 11:52 pm
Saba Qamar's
In the trailer of the new web series “Mrs. and Mr. Shamim” by Pakistan’s most famous actors, Numan Ijaz and Saba Qamar’s, bold scenes have illuminated fourteen segments of the audience.

No one could have imagined that Saba Qamar might be willing to close such scenes.

In the trailer of the web series, some scenes of Saba Qamar have been included, which will warm the ears of the viewers.

In these controversial scenes, Saba Qamar is shown undressing and revealing the secrets of the body with her wet body.

The story of Noman Ijaz and Saba Qamar’s web series “Mrs. and Mr. Shamim” is a love story between two friends who get married.

The Indian streaming website Z5 will air the web series in 20 episodes.

The story of the web series is written by Saji Gul, while the instructions are given by Kashif Nisar.

Talking about her role in the series, Saba Qamar said that she is fearless, strong and a girl who is not afraid to express her feelings.

In an interview, he said that playing this role was very exciting and challenging because it was very different from the roles he had played before.

The first name of the said web series was “Man Jogi,” but the name was changed.

The web series will air on Zee Five on March 11.

