Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 08:41 pm
Saboor Ali & Ali Ansari set couple goals in recent romantic photoshoot

Pakistani actors Saboor Ali and Ali Ansari are one of the country’s most popular celebrity couples. Through their social media profiles, they often keep their followers updated with their routine activities and personal lives.

A recent Instagram story by Saboor Ali has garnered the attention of her entire fanbase. The Fitrat starlet has shared a series of steamy pictures along with ever dotting hubby Ali Ansari, setting new couple goals.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Teri Meri Kahani, Mere Khudaya, Beqasoor, and many more.

