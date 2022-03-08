Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari team up for their first post-wedding photoshoot

The most adored showbiz couple, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, never fail to give their fans couple goals. Their chemistry has always wowed their fans. They recently appeared in their first couple shoot following their marriage, which featured an Eid collection for well-known designer Deepak Perwani.

After spending their honeymoon in Turkey, the couple is back to work. They posed in a photoshoot together for the first time following their marriage. And we’re blown away by their sweet chemistry.

Take a peek at the loving couple dressed in bright digital silk garments by award-winning designer Deepak Perwani for the upcoming Eid 2022.

It should be noted that Actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07.

