Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s loved-up pictures goes viral

Celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari never fail to give their followers couple goals. Their followers have always been blown away by their sweet chemistry. They recently starred in their first pair of shoots together since their marriage. In their latest pictures, the power couple displays their happily married life in funky outfits. The duo never hides their PDA moments, and fans adore seeing them together.

Take a look:

It should be noted that Actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07.

