Saboor Aly takes a hilarious dig at Bilawal Bhutto with her latest post

Actress Saboor Aly is a great and versatile star who has carved a niche for herself in the profession because of her stellar acting skills.

She is undoubtedly a beauty with brain and never misses a chance to show her witty side in presence of her friends or on social media.

This time again, the Fitrat actor took to her Instagram to post a picture from her Turkey trip and also took a hilarious dig at PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto who left the internet divided with his slip of tongue during a speech.

“Sardi se kaampain taang rahin hain,” she captioned the post with laughing emoji.

For those unversed, Bilawal was speaking at the rally in Islamabad on Tuesday night. “I am shaking Islamabad. Islamabad may kaampein taang rahi hai [Shivers are legging in Islamabad],” he said. He meant to say taangein kaamp rahein hain, but his slip of tongue launched a millions of memes online.

Saboor has been a part of many popular projects. Some of her extremely famous dramas are Rang Laaga, Bay Qasoor, Visaal, Mere Khudaya, Gul-o-Gulzar, Tum Ho Wajah and the most recent drama Fitrat.

She also appeared in the drama serial Parizaad as Bubbly Badmaash and garnered much love from her fans. In 2016, she made her feature film debut in Actor in Law, a romantic comedy.

Moreover, on the personal front, actors Ali Ansari and Saboor said their vows in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07 this year.