Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 06:33 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Saeeda Imtiaz’s new photo makes round on social media

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 06:33 pm
Saeeda Imtiaz’s new photo makes round on social media

Saeeda Imtiaz’s new photo makes round on social media

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Saeeda Imtiaz is a beautiful Pakistani model and actress. She began her career in Pakistani showbiz as a model.

The diva recently took to her Instagram account to share a stunning photo. She looks absolutely gorgeous in the photo. She wrote the caption “So Blunt You Can Smoke My Truth.”

Have a look!

Saeeda, who has won millions of hearts with her amazing acting skills, has been receiving praises from across the border too. Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

49 mins ago
Three reviews of Hulu's The Dropout based on your knowledge of the Elizabeth Holmes scandal.

At this point, most people are familiar with Elizabeth Holmes' storey (and...
58 mins ago
WATCH: Ali Ansari gave a midnight birthday surprise to Saboor Aly

One of showbiz's most adored couple, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansair, who...
1 hour ago
As an Actor, Colin Farrell Calls Penguin Makeup "Absolute Liberation"

After several pandemic-related delays, The Batman will finally be released in theatres...
1 hour ago
Watch: Madhuri Dixit flaunts her beauty in her recent photos

Madhuri Dixit Nene is an actress from India. Madhuri Dixit made her...
1 hour ago
Sana Javed looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

Sana Javed, the adorable and talented showbiz star who is currently winning...
2 hours ago
PHOTOS: Inside Saboor Aly's fun-filled birthday party

Saboor Aly, a 27-year-old actress, celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Oil sales
5 mins ago
Oil sales record 14 per cent growth

KARACHI: The overall oil sales recorded an increase of 14 per cent...
Pakistan
5 mins ago
Pakistan scored 245 runs on the first day of the first Test against Australia

RAWALPINDI: Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan's recalled opener, smashed a stunning maiden century on the...
Ramadan bazaars
14 mins ago
317 fair price shops to be set up in Ramadan bazaars across Punjab, says minister Aslam Iqbal

Minister for Commerce and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday chaired a...
Ukraine should be a bridge between East, West, not frontline for confrontation: Chinese envoy
25 mins ago
Ukraine should be a bridge between East, West, not frontline for confrontation: Chinese envoy

GENEVA, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador for Disarmament Affairs Li Song...
Adsence Ad 300X600