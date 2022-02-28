SAG Awards 2022: Best dressed on the silver carpet

Lady Gaga, Jung Ho-yeon of “Squid Game,” and Jared Leto were among the celebrities that appeared on the silver carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards dressed to the nines.

The ceremony, which this year took place in the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, started off the awards season in style, with stars dressed in jewel tones, glitter, and metallic.

The SAG Awards is one of the few award shows that honors both film and television performances on the same night, and only actors’ accomplishments are acknowledged, as determined by their peers.

Stars like Jessica Chastain, Venus Williams, and Sandra Oh turned to disco ball metallic to bring dopamine dressing to the forefront. Oh looked stunning in a Carolina Herrera tiered silver ballgown with a deep V cut neckline and ribbon-detailed straps. Her attire was brightened by an emerald green handbag..

The males on the carpet wore stylish outfits as well, with several eschewing the more traditional black suits for the event. Stars like Daveed Diggs wore patterned ensembles, while others went for color: Oscar Isaac wore a mauve and chocolate suit, while “House of Gucci” star Jared Leto wore a powder blue three-piece suit. Leto, who isn’t afraid to take design chances, used a big burgundy velvet ribbon instead of a traditional tie and complemented the ensemble with crisp white pointed shoes.