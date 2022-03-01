ISPR’s most anticipated drama serial, Sinf-e-Aahan [Women of Steel], is receiving widespread acclaim. It is a military drama with a star-studded ensemble that includes Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi, Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, and others, directed by Nadeem Baig.

This multi-starrer drama has already taken the internet by storm, with fans falling in love with the strong tale, amazing cast, and concept. As the plot progresses, viewers’ expectations rise. People are complimenting the entire cast’s excellent acting abilities as well as the plot’s advances.

Read more: Sinf-e-Aahan is the story about five resilient women

According to the cast, all of the training and testing takes place in real life. They performed a fantastic job because none of the moments are just for the show. From salute exams to physical training, none of this is for the faint of heart.

We’ve gathered amazing images of Sinf-e-Aahan stars without makeup from the sets. And we are in awe of how stunning they are. Check it out!

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com