Salman Khan secretly married to Sonakshi Sinha?

Bollywood star Salman Khan tied the knot with actress Sonakshi Sinha.

News of the Bigg Boss host’s marriage to the domineering actress is circulating on social media.

It would not be wrong to give the award of singleness to Bollywood’s Sultan because he has not married yet, despite falling in love with a dozen actresses, and his ex-girlfriends are now feeding their grandchildren.

Bollywood’s domineering actor, Salman Khan, often makes headlines for his marriage, and once he himself confessed that if he had been married to the one I loved, he would still be my grandfather.

Rumors of Sallu’s marriage are circulating on social media once again, and this time the users are happy to see the actress with whom the domineering actor has been linked.

A picture is going viral on social media in which Salman Khan and his wife, Sonakshi Sinha, are standing in a red wedding dress, while Salman Khan himself is wearing a beige-colored sherwani, and they are both exchanging wedding rings.

