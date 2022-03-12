Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 07:33 pm
Samantha Ruth slams people for criticizing her bold green gown look

Samantha Ruth

Samantha Ruth responded to trolls

Samantha Ruth recently stole the show with her gorgeous entrance at the Critics Choice Awards in Mumbai on March 10 in a green plunging gown. The actress, on the other hand, was simply gorgeous.

The ‘The Family Man 2’ actor was severely attacked for wearing provocative attire by netizens who were not thrilled with her recent choice of apparel. The actress posted a composite photo of herself in the same outfit today, along with a long letter criticizing trolls for condemning her based on her appearance.

The actress wrote, “As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we’re in the year 2022 can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?.”

See the post here:

samantha_slams_trolls_on_bold_look.jpg

She further added, “Turning that judgement inward and training it on Turning that judgement inward and training it on one’s own is evolution! Projecting our deals on someone else never did anyone any good… lets’s gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person.”

