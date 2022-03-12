Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 12:28 am
Sana Javed looks stunning in the latest pictures

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 12:28 am
Sana Javed
Sana Javed, popularly known as Sana, from the historical drama series. She was born on March 25, 1993. She has 6.8 million followers on her Instagram profile.                                      

Earlier, the former Miss Pakistani shared a picture with her fans and followers. She uploaded a loved-up picture, on her Instagram account.

Sana Javed, a very popular character from the drama series Mera Pehla Pyar, mesmerised fans with a new photo of her wearing a suit.

Taking to Instagram, the Pakistani actress stunned fans with her new picture and left them gushing over her timeless beauty.

She had uploaded a beautiful snap on Instagram.

She has appeared in over nine films and various dramas, including the globally hit historical drama Mera Pehla Pyar

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

