Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:53 am
Entertainment News Highlights March 11: Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers, Celebrities show support for her

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:53 am
Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers

Actress Sana Javed, who has been receiving hate from fellow celebrities and netizens for being rude to co-workers, has taken legal action against a group of individuals who named and shamed her over her awful behaviour on sets.

‘She is extremely professional, ‘Fahad Mustafa lends his support to Sana Javed

After director Nadeem, Fahad Mustafa also showed his support to Sana, sharing the pleasant work experience he’d had with her.

Director Nadeem Baig stood in support of Sana Javed

Renowned director Nadeem Baig shared the positive work experiences he’s had with Sana Javed amidst the recent controversy.

Makeup artist Wajid Khan shares his working experience with Sana Javed

In the midst of the uproar over Sana Javed and her impertinent behaviour, many celebrities, particularly those in the fashion business, have spoken out against her. Sana appears to have what we call an ‘attitude problem.’

