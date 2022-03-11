Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 10:46 am
Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers

Sana Javed takes legal action against individuals who tired to defame her
Actress Sana Javed, who has been receiving hate from fellow celebrities and netizens for being rude to co-workers, has taken legal action against a group of individuals who named and shamed her over her awful behaviour on sets.

Taking the entire matter to the cyber crime wing, the Khaani star filed a legal complaint against model Manal Saleem and others who tried to defame her.

By attaching photos of the legal notice on Instagram, Sana penned a lengthy note and said she has been subjected to ‘fabricated stories, bullying, hate speech and threats’.

“In the past 72 hours I’ve been subjected to all sorts of lies and fabricated stories, bullying, hate speech and threats. A proper planned smear campaign has been initiated against me by a group of individuals, that has caused severe trauma not only to me but to my family. I’m shocked to see how toxic people can be and how quickly everyone jumps on a bandwagon without knowing all the facts. As far as the incident is concerned everyone knows one side of the story and I refuse to comment and discuss what was said and done by the other party as its beyond disgusting and disgraceful to even mention here,” she wrote.

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

Makeup artist Ikram Gohar bashes Sana Javed for her awful behaviour with co-workers

She further warned those who came out to speak against her and said, “Now this matter is with the legal authorities and I will be pursuing all legal options against this group of people.”

“I’ve decided to take this matter forward with the legal authorities. I love my work and hold it in the highest regards and throughout my career, I’ve tried my best to hold my ground and my integrity by giving utmost respect to my colleagues and peers and expected the same in return,” added the actress.

Expressing thankfulness to those who supported her in these hard times, Sana concluded by saying: “I would like to thank my friends and fans who stood by me and did not believe in such fabricated stories. You are my strength and we will see this through. May the truth prevail. Aameen.”

