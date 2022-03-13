Sana Javed was replaced with Urwa Hocane in ‘Neeli Zinda Hai, Watch Hira Mani’s new song ‘Tamanna’   

Here’s why Sana Javed was replaced with Urwa Hocane in ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’

Sonia Mishal, who is now riding high on the success of Sinf-e-Aahan, has responded to Sana Javed’s answer to recent claims of unprofessional conduct.

Hira Mani left fans in awe with her new song ‘Tamanna’

Hira Mani’s new song ‘Tamanna’ from Season 2 of Kashmir Beats has just swept the internet by storm. The diva is seen juggling and singing while rocking the floor in a stunning black gown.