Web Desk BOL News

14th Mar, 2022. 12:56 am
Entertainment News Highlights March 13: Sana Javed was replaced with Urwa Hocane in ‘Neeli Zinda Hai, Watch Hira Mani’s new song ‘Tamanna’   

Here’s why Sana Javed was replaced with Urwa Hocane in ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’

Sonia Mishal, who is now riding high on the success of Sinf-e-Aahan, has responded to Sana Javed’s answer to recent claims of unprofessional conduct.

Hira Mani left fans in awe with her new song ‘Tamanna’

Hira Mani’s new song ‘Tamanna’ from Season 2 of Kashmir Beats has just swept the internet by storm. The diva is seen juggling and singing while rocking the floor in a stunning black gown.

43 mins ago
Prince Harry Has Been Charged With "Snubbing The Queen"

London: Prince Harry was accused of snubbing Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday...
50 mins ago
Iqra Aziz's recent photos is making the rounds on social media

Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani actress and media personality. She has played...
1 hour ago
Urwa Hocane scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Urwa Hocane is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared...
1 hour ago
YouTuber says Camilla should not be punished for her love for Prince Charles

A YouTuber has jumped to Camilla's defence and said that she should...
1 hour ago
Fans show their disappointment over Sinf-e-Aahan's latest episode

Sinf-e-Aahan's latest episode has irritated viewers after receiving great attention. The drama...
1 hour ago
Nicole Scherzinger, 43, flaunts her incredible figure in a lilac bikini as she hits the beach with Thom Evans.

NICOLE Scherzinger flaunted her incredible figure in a lilac bikini after rumours...

Emily Atack
2 mins ago
Emily Atack dazzles in a pink mini skirt and thigh-high boots

EMILY ATACK is dressed to the nines in a miniskirt and thigh-high...
larvov stepdaughter
10 mins ago
Protesters tell the glam ‘stepdaughter’ Polina Kovaleva of Russia’s foreign minister that her father is a MURDERER in her plush £4m London flat

PROTESTORS told a Russian foreign minister's alleged stepdaughter outside her £4.4million London...
MQM
13 mins ago
MQM demands PTI first to show its strength for no-trust motion before asking for support

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has demanded the PTI government to show numbers...
27 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may return to the royal life

Prince Harry is the second son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and...
