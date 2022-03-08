Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 08:36 pm
Sana Javed's new photoshoot gets popular on Instagram

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 08:36 pm
Sana Javed is a Pakistani actress who is both talented and beautiful. She’s been in our industry for a long time. Regardless, she is best known for her role with Feroze Khan in the show Khaani, which she co-hosted.

The diva has been rightly known as one of the most beautiful actresses in Pakistan, and these pictures of this beauty are proof of why she always looks so adorable. The pictures of the diva created a buzz among her fans as soon as they came out.

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

 

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

The Khaani actress completed her bridal look with heavy traditional jewellery and tied her hair in a long braid wrapped.

