Sanam Baloch turns up the heat in an all-black saree 

Sanam Baloch has returned with a vengeance! The Dastaan diva recently made a public appearance by dressing up for her daughter’s birthday party. Natasha Ali, a well-known makeup artist and the granddaughter of Madam Noor Jahan, took to Instagram and uploaded some stunning images of Baloch. Sanam is dressed to the nines and looks stunning in black.

Natasha also posted a video of Sanam Baloch wearing beautiful makeup while listening to the soundtrack from one of the hit dramas, Dastan.

She wrote, “One of my favourite Pakistani dramas of all time is most definitely Dastaan where I saw this powerhouse @thesanambaloch for the first time & absolutely loved her years later meeting her & getting to know her as a fellow Mother has been a absolute pleasure & getting to glam her up for her daughter’s birthday was incredible kept her skin super glowy , a soft smoky eye & a pink lip with slick hair to go with her @menahelandmehreen sari of course the song had to be one of my favourites from Dastaan more of this beauty up next.”

Have a look:

