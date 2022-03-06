Sania Mirza has a cool glittery OOTD vibe in recent pictures

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 07:56 pm
Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, loves to treat her fans with her glamorous looks, which is why she keeps on updating her Instagram reels.

By wearing a highly beautiful dress, the 35-year-old athlete highlighted her glittery looks on her official account.

Read more: Sania Mirza sets fashion goals in her latest pictures

In the first picture, the tennis player donned a black high-neck top paired with golden glittery pants, and she look stunning.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

For her second look, Mrs. Shoaib picked a black glittery knee-length gown paired with matching heels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

