Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir enjoy parenting with little Alyana

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are some of the most adored celebrity couples in the industry and never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Recently, the Lapaata actress shared adorable family pictures on her Instagram with her husband and daughter, Alyana Falak.

“Parenting done right,” she captioned her post.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen sitting together while little Alyana is seen laying on the table.

Sarah and Falak got engaged in July 2020 and tied the knot in the same year. They were blessed with daughter Alyan in October last year.

