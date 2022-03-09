Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 11:17 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir enjoy parenting with little Alyana 

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 11:17 pm
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir enjoy parenting with little Alyana 

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir enjoy parenting with little Alyana 

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are some of the most adored celebrity couples in the industry and never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Recently, the Lapaata actress shared adorable family pictures on her Instagram with her husband and daughter, Alyana Falak.

“Parenting done right,” she captioned her post.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

In the pictures, the couple can be seen sitting together while little Alyana is seen laying on the table.

Sarah and Falak got engaged in July 2020 and tied the knot in the same year. They were blessed with daughter Alyan in October last year.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
Kate Middleton responds in an unexpected way to fans who compliment her 'beautiful looks.'

SHE'S ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS WOMEN ON THE PLANET, so wherever...
1 hour ago
Sara Ali Khan looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

Sara Ali, the ever-charming Indian actress, and model who is well known...
1 hour ago
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's loved-up pictures goes viral

Celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari never fail to give their...
1 hour ago
Queen Elizabeth II's stern warning to Barack Obama

According to a royal biographer, The Queen issued a stern warning to...
1 hour ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are victims of 'Royal Cruelty'

According to an expert, the Royal Family's treatment of Prince Harry and...
1 hour ago
Camilla's 'joke' nickname given by Prince Charles

According to a royal biographer, Prince Charles "jokingly referred to" Camilla, Duchess...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Death toll from South Sudan's inter-tribal clashes rise to 36
8 mins ago
Death toll from South Sudan’s inter-tribal clashes rise to 36

JUBA, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Death toll from inter-communal violence in the...
Gen Bajwa
26 mins ago
Gen Bajwa says Pakistan values China’s role in global, regional affairs

Chinese Charge d' Affairs Ms. Pang Chunxue called on Army Chief General...
second Test
37 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Result-oriented wicket prepared to make second Test interesting

KARACHI: Following the disappointment of the Rawalpindi Test, a result-oriented wicket has...
Prince Harry
41 mins ago
Prince Harry upcoming autobiography is a ‘royal revenge’

Royal biographer Angela Levin has stated that Prince Harry's upcoming autobiography is...
Adsence Ad 300X600