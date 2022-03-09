Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:45 am
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir land in hot water for ‘poor’ parenting skills

Our famous couples are not new to the spotlight, but Pakistan’s power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir can send the Internet into a frenzy with their cute interactions.

This time, the celebrity couple was in serious water when internet trolls slammed their parenting abilities.

Taking to Instagram, the Raqs-e-Bismil actress shared charming family photographs of the adorable trio out at dinner.

However, a photo of infant Alyana napping at the dining table has irritated supporters. “Parenting done well,” the Sabaat star captioned the photo.

 

They received a lot of reactions from keyboard warriors. The power couple criticized by netizens for being irresponsible parents.

Check out the comments below:

It should be noted that Sarah and Falak got engaged in July 2020 and tied the knot in the same year. They were blessed with daughter Alyan in October last year.

