Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 06:50 pm
Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan pair-up for Ramadan play ‘Hum Tum’

Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan pair-up for Ramadan play ‘Hum Tum’

After the success of Suno Chanda and Chupke Chupke, the upcoming rom-com Hum Tum is on its way to entertain its viewers. The media industry is working hard to delight its audience by generating a succession of romcoms.

Danish Nawaz’s Hum Tum, featuring A-list actors Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan, and heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir, is about to hit the television screens.

This Ramazan, the trio will work their magic and make everyone laugh. On the sets of Hum Tum, Sarah and Ramsha’s connection is growing stronger and is treasured by all. With their on-screen and off-screen connection, the divas are winning hearts.

The two were recently caught cooking food on the set. Take a look at their video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The Sabaat actress and Sinf e Aahan actor looked gorgeous while cooking.

Saima Akram Chaudhry, the author of Suno Chanda and Chupke Chupke, wrote the rom-com Hum Tum.

