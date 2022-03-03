Scarlett Johansson explains why she was “so protective” of her pregnancies

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about how she dealt with her pregnancy with both of her children, Rose and Cosmo, by staying out of the public eye in particular. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Johansson discussed how she is aware of how women in Hollywood are scrutinised, especially when pregnant, and how damaging it is.

The actress, who welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost last year, explained why she was so protective during her pregnancy. Vanity Fair quoted her as saying, “I’ve been extremely protective of both pregnancies, not wanting to feel judged in public. I wanted to be able to express my own feelings about my changing body without others telling me how they perceived me, whether positively or negatively.”

The actress went on to say that the stigma attached to pregnant women is unjust “”I feel like a lot of things have moved forward in the last five years in terms of women’s empowerment,” she said, “but that thing remains sort of in the Dark Ages.” It’s insane how much judgement there is “, as reported by Vanity Fair.

While Johansson gave birth to her second child last year, she also has a 7-year-old daughter named Rose. Johansson has had an eventful two years, not only having a pandemic wedding but also welcoming a baby. The actress was recently honoured at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards, where she stated that staying at home during the pandemic allowed her to enjoy the early stages of motherhood.