Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 07:16 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Shahid Kapoor twins with son as he hugs him in this adorable photo

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 07:16 pm
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor shares a cute moment with his son

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Shahid Kapoor has proven to be a loving and devoted parent on several occasions. The actor is quite active on social media and frequently posts photos and videos of his family.

The Jersey star shared a lovely shot of himself holding his youngster on his photo-sharing app today. This photo was taken at Shahid’s sister Sanah Kapur’s wedding, which was just held.

Shahid Kapoor wore a black kurta with a white pyjama and a black Nehru jacket to complete his ensemble. Shahid’s beard and carefully styled hair made him seem as dashing as ever.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

He can be seen kneeling down on the ground as he held his son Zain, who was twinning with his dad as he too can be seen wearing a black kurta over a white pyjama. Both the father-son duo look adorable. Sharing this picture, Shahid wrote, “You have my heart and you know it.”

Read More

1 hour ago
This K3G song of SRK, Amitabh Bachchan to hear in Bridgerton season 2

As the second season of Netflix's historical drama Bridgerton approaches, the streaming...
1 hour ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah's latest dance video goes viral on the internet

Alizeh Shah has always been a well-known figure in the Lollywood industry....
4 hours ago
Atlanta's cast is bringing the show to Europe

Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) takes his tour to Europe in the...
4 hours ago
Amy Schumer broke Micheal Cera's policy of Family secrecy

Michael Cera's life has taken a turn for the better! According to...
4 hours ago
Meghan Markle’s response to Prince Charles’ offer at her wedding left him reeling

Sussex, Duchess of Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,...
4 hours ago
Expert claims that Russian bots 'targeted' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in order to incite a schism in the United Kingdom

Experts claim that Russian bots are targeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Shanaya Kapoor
6 mins ago
Check out Shanaya Kapoor’s gorgeous avatar in a LIT way!

Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the star kid...
Sunny Leone
16 mins ago
Sunny Leone slams trolls saying she adopted daughter for publicity

Sunny Leone has responded to the haters who accuse her of not...
low cost iPhone
29 mins ago
How much will Apple’s ‘low-cost’ iPhone cost?

According to The Sun, Apple is planning to release a new iPhone,...
Meghan Markle
42 mins ago
Meghan Markle will never forget Prince Charles’s one significant favour for her

In the absence of Thomas Markle, Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down...
Adsence Ad 300X600