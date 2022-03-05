Shahid Kapoor twins with son as he hugs him in this adorable photo

Shahid Kapoor has proven to be a loving and devoted parent on several occasions. The actor is quite active on social media and frequently posts photos and videos of his family.

The Jersey star shared a lovely shot of himself holding his youngster on his photo-sharing app today. This photo was taken at Shahid’s sister Sanah Kapur’s wedding, which was just held.

Shahid Kapoor wore a black kurta with a white pyjama and a black Nehru jacket to complete his ensemble. Shahid’s beard and carefully styled hair made him seem as dashing as ever.

He can be seen kneeling down on the ground as he held his son Zain, who was twinning with his dad as he too can be seen wearing a black kurta over a white pyjama. Both the father-son duo look adorable. Sharing this picture, Shahid wrote, “You have my heart and you know it.”