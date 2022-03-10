Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his wife’s birthday with a star-studded party

Shahzad Sheikh recently celebrated his wife Hina’s birthday with a fun-filled birthday party along with family and friends.

He surprised Hina at midnight and organised an intimate birthday celebration for her. Hania Aamir, Wajahat Rauf, Sunita Marshal, Hassan Ahmed, Gohar Rasheed, and other close friends were among those who attended the celebration.

His sister, Momal Sheikh, was also seen smiling as she arrived at the party.

With colourful balloons, a bouquet, and a cake, the Phaans star delighted his ladylove. Sheikh took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with friends and his children.

Take a look!

It should be noted that Shahzad and Momal are the children of the versatile Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh.

