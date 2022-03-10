Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 07:37 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his wife’s birthday with a star-studded party

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 07:37 pm
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his wife's birthday with a star-studded party

Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his wife’s birthday with a star-studded party

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Shahzad Sheikh recently celebrated his wife Hina’s birthday with a fun-filled birthday party along with family and friends.

He surprised Hina at midnight and organised an intimate birthday celebration for her. Hania Aamir, Wajahat Rauf, Sunita Marshal, Hassan Ahmed, Gohar Rasheed, and other close friends were among those who attended the celebration.

His sister, Momal Sheikh, was also seen smiling as she arrived at the party.

With colourful balloons, a bouquet, and a cake, the Phaans star delighted his ladylove. Sheikh took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with friends and his children.

Take a look!

It should be noted that Shahzad and Momal are the children of the versatile Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

21 mins ago
Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan pair-up for upcoming drama

Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan twinning in a black outfit and blue...
22 mins ago
Rabab Hashim’s latest pictures go viral on the internet

Rabab Hashim is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
37 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives a flying kiss in a bold dress

Alizeh Shah is a beautiful Pakistani TV actress. Her performance as Palwasha...
40 mins ago
Cameron Diaz gets candid about the misogyny in Hollywood

Cameron Diaz, says she has suffered from misogyny in Hollywood for years....
49 mins ago
Bruna Marquezine is casted in Blue Beetles making it the first Latino character in DC Filmss

Bruna Marquezine, a Brazilian actress, has been cast as Penny in the...
59 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan is getting married to which famous Indian actress?

Rumors are circulating that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and well-known Indian actress...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos
4 mins ago
Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

Popular Pakistani diva Zhalay Sarhadi Shares her latest gorgeous Photos with her...
Katrina Kaif
7 mins ago
Katrina Kaif in a Printed Green Bralette Will Take Your Breath Away: See her gorgeous pictures

Actor Katrina Kaif, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, took to Instagram to...
20 mins ago
Ward Horton joins CW’s mystery drama Tom Swift

Ward Horton, who starred in 'The Gilded Age,' has been cast in...
Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan pair-up for upcoming drama
21 mins ago
Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan pair-up for upcoming drama

Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan twinning in a black outfit and blue...
Adsence Ad 300X600