‘She is extremely professional, ‘Fahad Mustafa lends his support to Sana Javed
Designer Humayun Alamgir also came forward to show his support for the actress. He thinks people should share their grievances with Sana Javed personally instead of airing them on social media.
He wrote a comment that read,
Yesterday, Sana has taken legal action against a group of individuals who named and shamed her over her awful behavior on sets.
It should be noted that several makeup artists, including models who have previously worked with the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actress, have now come forward with complaints of harassment. People say Sana Javed has an attitude problem.
