Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:00 am
'She is extremely professional, 'Fahad Mustafa lends his support to Sana Javed

12th Mar, 2022. 12:00 am
Fahad Mustafa lends his support to Sana Javed

Fahad Mustafa lends his support to Sana Javed

Sana Javed is under fire due to her controversy with models and makeup artists. Some are bashing her by sharing their bad working experiences with her, while on the other hand, some showbiz actors came to show their support for the actress.
After director Nadeem, Fahad Mustafa also showed his support to Sana, sharing the pleasant work experience he’d had with her.

Designer Humayun Alamgir also came forward to show his support for the actress. He thinks people should share their grievances with Sana Javed personally instead of airing them on social media.

He wrote a comment that read,

Yesterday, Sana has taken legal action against a group of individuals who named and shamed her over her awful behavior on sets.

Read more: Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers

It should be noted that several makeup artists, including models who have previously worked with the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actress, have now come forward with complaints of harassment. People say Sana Javed has an attitude problem.

