Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 06:16 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Shehnaaz Gill shares her goofy side in a latest picture

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 06:16 pm
Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill shared funny expressions

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Shehnaaz Gill is a well-known face in the television industry. The actress has a large social media following and frequently posts images.

With her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, the Punjabi singer and actress, Shehnaaz Gill shot to fame. The crowd adored her for her lovely attitude and innocent appearance.

The actress recently uploaded a funny Instagram photo in which she performed some ridiculous facial gestures.

Check out here!

shehnaaz_goofy.jpg

Shehnaaz Gill is seen making silly expressions in a recent Instagram photo. She posted a collage of her photos on social media. The actress wore a satin deep neck shirt with blue loose-fit jeans in the photo. Her hair is straight and she is wearing crimson lipstick.

Read More

9 mins ago
The cast of Euphoria talks about their experience in a recent Interview

Season 2 of Euphoria was, to say the least, the most talked-about...
23 mins ago
The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is out now

Calling all Harry Potter fans! The new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The...
38 mins ago
Jared Leto is introducing his superhero personality in Morbius

Marvel is back with Morbius, another sure-to-be-a-hit film. The film, which stars...
2 hours ago
In a 2018 promise to Sweden, Prince William took a direct jab at Vladimir Putin

When Prince William visited Sweden in 2018, he sent a clear message...
2 hours ago
Matthew McConaughey discusses his infamous hair transplant, claiming that the doctor lied about it

Matthew McConaughey revealed that his doctor lied to him about his hair...
2 hours ago
Louis Tomlinson cancels his trip to Moscow, and Kyiv holds a rally to condemn the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Louis Tomlinson is extending his suppoTomlinson was scheduled to perform at Kyiv's...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Salman Khan secretly married actress Sonakshi Sinha?
1 min ago
Salman Khan secretly married actress Sonakshi Sinha?

Bollywood star Salman Khan tied the knot with actress Sonakshi Sinha. News...
Stranded bear
3 mins ago
Stranded bear’s release is an example of what freedom looks like

A heartwarming video of a stranded Himalayan black bear being rescued and...
Sidharth Malhotra
4 mins ago
Sidharth Malhotra gives DDLJ’s vibes in his black leather jacket

Sidharth Malhotra's rumored connection with actress Kiara Advani has gotten a lot...
Sophie Turner
5 mins ago
Sophie Turner flaunts her bare belly in a tiny bikini with Joe Jonas, leading fans to believe she’s expecting her second child

Fans continue to believe that the Game of Thrones actress and her...
Adsence Ad 300X600