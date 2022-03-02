Shibani Dandekar shuts down rumors on her pregnancy

Shibani Dandekar, a television personality and actress who just married actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, rejected pregnancy rumors on Wednesday. Shibani recently shared a series of photographs from her post-wedding photoshoot on Instagram.

Many fans of the social networking platform commented on one of the posts, implying that she was pregnant.

She was dressed in a grey bra top and black shorts. Shibani recorded the video as she stood inside her bathroom. The newlywed tied her hair back in a bun. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “I am a woman! I am nottttt pregnant! It was the tequila.” She also added laughing, face with rolling eyes and woozy face emojis.

Shibani uploaded a clip of herself in front of a mirror on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. Shibani struck various stances while the song I Am Woman by Emmy Meli played in the background, revealing her washboard abs.