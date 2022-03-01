Shilpa Shetty announces her next film Sukhee, see the poster

Shilpa Shetty shared a new poster of her upcoming film

Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed her next flick Sukhee on her Instagram page. Sonal Joshi will helm the film, which will be produced by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series in collaboration with Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma’s Abundantia Entertainment.

Shilpa is wearing a salwar suit and clutching many household items in her hands, including a rolling pin, an iron, a vegetable, a wallet, a watch, and a medication box, in the poster she uploaded.

Sharing the motion poster of the movie, Shilpa wrote, “Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms! Directed by @random_amusement @tseries.official @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma #BhushanKumar”.

Check out the latest poster here!

Shilpa Shetty last appeared in the film Hungama 2 in 2021. Priyadarshan directed the film, which starred Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav. Hungama 2 debuted on an over-the-top (OTT) platform.