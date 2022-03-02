Adsence Ads 300X250
02nd Mar, 2022. 05:41 pm
Shilpa Shetty recreates Chennai Express’s Tangaballi scene

Web Desk BOL News

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Rohit Shetty recreates funny scene from Chennai Express

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will appear as a guest judge on the upcoming episode of India’s Got Talent Season 9. Sony TV posted a promotional video on Instagram.

Rohit and judge Shilpa Shetty are seen acting out a scene from the film Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The show airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.

Shilpa and Rohit are seen in the film enacting a scene from Chennai Express, in which Deepika’s character pushes Shah Rukh out of bed after dreaming about a figure named Tangaballi.

Watch the video here!

Shilpa acts Deepika, while Rohit portrays Shah Rukh in the show’s skit. As the two perform, the show’s other judges, Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah, and playwright Manoj Muntashir, can be seen chuckling.

