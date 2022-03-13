Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 06:58 pm
Shilpa Shetty shares a photo of binge-eating with Ananya Panday

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 06:58 pm
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa binge-eats with Ananya

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday joined Shilpa Shetty for her latest Sunday binge session. The actress, who is renowned for her passion for health and exercise, frequently makes ‘Sunday binge’ videos in which she eats sweets and pastries without counting calories.

For these binge sessions, she is generally accompanied by her sister Shamita Shetty or her son Viaan Raj Kundra. She posted a fresh video on Sunday in which she had a dessert buffet with Ananya and Chunky, claiming that Chunky was the one who paid for their binge session.

Shilpa shared the video on her social media accounts with the caption, “Now, that’s a REAL BINGE @ananyapanday & I Binged at the real Binge,” and added a bunch of dessert emojis and a saliva emoji. She further wrote, “and it tastes better when it’s paid for. Thank you for the wonderful treat, @chunkypanday,” adding a devil emoji and several laughing emojis.

