Sidharth Malhotra’s rumored connection with actress Kiara Advani has gotten a lot of attention. Both are cautious about their relationship, but seeing them together will be a dream come true.

He uploaded a sequence of photos today that reminded us of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In a leather jacket, he looks stylish.

Along with the pictures, Sidharth also shared a motivational quote and wrote, “It will never be perfect.Make it work.“ – Life #BeRealNotPerfect #WorkForIt.”

Check out here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The actor is dressed in a leather jacket, a grey t-shirt, and light-colored jeans in the photographs. He is posing on the farm and appears to be quite attractive.