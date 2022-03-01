Adsence Ad 160X600
Sidharth Malhotra gives DDLJ’s vibes in his black leather jacket
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
Sidharth Malhotra’s rumored connection with actress Kiara Advani has gotten a lot of attention. Both are cautious about their relationship, but seeing them together will be a dream come true.
He uploaded a sequence of photos today that reminded us of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In a leather jacket, he looks stylish.
Along with the pictures, Sidharth also shared a motivational quote and wrote, “It will never be perfect.Make it work.“ – Life #BeRealNotPerfect #WorkForIt.”
Check out here!
View this post on Instagram
The actor is dressed in a leather jacket, a grey t-shirt, and light-colored jeans in the photographs. He is posing on the farm and appears to be quite attractive.
Download BOL News App for latest news