Sir Patrick Stewart confirmed his role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Alum of the X-Men franchise Sir Patrick Stewart has disclosed that he plays Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in real life. Many believed that the 81-year-old actor might make a cameo in the film. After hearing his voice in the trailer that released before the Super Bowl earlier this month.

Read more: Ryan Reynolds is not a part of Multiverse of Madness as confirmed by the actor

However, in a recent interview with Jakes Takes on Monday, Patrick addressed the rumour, and confirmed that he will be appearing in the film. “Well, I had my phone turned off as it happened, so I didn’t hear anything. It wasn’t until the next morning when I woke up and glanced at my phone that I realised. I’d been inundated with comments and that my PR people had emailed me specific reactions.”

Read more: Gear up for the fourth phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe

He further added, “My own voice sounded different, and I didn’t recognise it. I’m not sure if I had a cold or whatever at the time. But I was taken aback, and all they saw was the back of my shoulder and, I believe, my earlobe. So many connections would have been created. But, uh, it made me happy.”

Many fans were convinced they’d seen him when the first Doctor Strange 2 teaser was released. Thanks to a behind-the-scenes shot of a man conversing with Stephen Strange in an unmistakable voice. On the other hand, Stewart was quick to deny it was him at the time.

On May 6, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in theatres.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com