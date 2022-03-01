Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 03:08 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Sir Patrick Stewart confirmed his role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 03:08 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Alum of the X-Men franchise Sir Patrick Stewart has disclosed that he plays Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in real life. Many believed that the 81-year-old actor might make a cameo in the film. After hearing his voice in the trailer that released before the Super Bowl earlier this month.

Read more: Ryan Reynolds is not a part of Multiverse of Madness as confirmed by the actor

However, in a recent interview with Jakes Takes on Monday, Patrick addressed the rumour, and confirmed that he will be appearing in the film. “Well, I had my phone turned off as it happened, so I didn’t hear anything. It wasn’t until the next morning when I woke up and glanced at my phone that I realised. I’d been inundated with comments and that my PR people had emailed me specific reactions.”

Read more: Gear up for the fourth phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe

He further added, “My own voice sounded different, and I didn’t recognise it. I’m not sure if I had a cold or whatever at the time. But I was taken aback, and all they saw was the back of my shoulder and, I believe, my earlobe. So many connections would have been created. But, uh, it made me happy.”

Many fans were convinced they’d seen him when the first Doctor Strange 2 teaser was released. Thanks to a behind-the-scenes shot of a man conversing with Stephen Strange in an unmistakable voice. On the other hand, Stewart was quick to deny it was him at the time.

On May 6, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in theatres.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

48 mins ago
‘The Batman’s release halted in Russia over invasion of Ukraine

The release of The Batman in Russia has been halted by Warner...
53 mins ago
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcome their new furry friend 'Whiskey.'

Machine Gun Kelly announced his and Megan Fox's newest addition on social...
1 hour ago
As she recovers from Covid-19, Queen Elizabeth sends her first message

After reportedly recovering from coronavirus, British Queen Elizabeth II has sent her...
2 hours ago
Shakira opens up about the reason she and Gerard Piqué fights most of the time

"Don't Wait Up," Shakira's current hit, is all too true for her...
3 hours ago
Colton Underwood announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood, a Bachelor alum, just announced his engagement to Jordan C....
14 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively join forces to help Ukrainian refugees, promising to match donations up to $1 million

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are stepping up to encourage fans to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Bilawal Zardari asks PM Imran to dissolve assemblies, hold elections

NAUSHAHRO FIROZ: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday...
7 mins ago
SHC orders maintaining status quo in Dr Samreen’s appointment in SHEC

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered to maintain status quo in...
LTO
14 mins ago
LTO Karachi crosses Rs1 trillion collection

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has crossed the tax collection...
rupee
19 mins ago
Rupee recovers six paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered six paisas against the dollar on Tuesday owing...
Adsence Ad 300X600