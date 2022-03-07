Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:40 pm
Size 0 to Size 16, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every phase, Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor on her weight gain

Kareena Kapoor is without a doubt one of the most well-known actresses in Hindi cinema. She has given some notable performances on the silver screen over her almost two-decade career in Bollywood.

Whether it’s the legendary ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or the upbeat ‘Geet’ from Jab We Met, there’s a song for everyone. Kareena has a legion of followers who admire her confident and carefree demeanor in addition to her performances.

She hints to this in her most recent Instagram post, where she says that her weight swings have never prevented her from enjoying life.

Some time back, Kareena took to her official Instagram handle, and wrote, “Whether a messy hair day or a glammed up outing, or going from size 0 to size 16, I have thoroughly lived and enjoyed every phase of my life.” She further added, “During my pregnancy, I gained 25 kgs, but I never allowed that to interfere with doing the things I love.”

