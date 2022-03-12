Soha Ali shares funny video of Kunal fighting with friend to pay the bill

Soha Ali Khan has uploaded a new video in which her husband Kunal Kemmu is seen battling with a buddy over a bill, and people have found it to be quite realistic.

Soha Ali and her husband Kunal are presently in Dubai with their four-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and have been documenting their journey on Instagram.

Soha captioned the video, “Indians paying the bill – every single time!!! @kunalkemmu @simone.khambatta.” Simone commented on several laughing emojis and see no evil monkey emoji on the video. Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan also commented on laughing emojis, also adding a red heart.

Check out the video here!

In the most recent video, Soha uploads a video she took after dinner with some pals at a restaurant, in which Kunal and fashion designer Simone Khambatta are seen tussling with the card swipe machine.