Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 11:22 pm
Sonali Bendre discusses her near-fatal cancer battle

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018, recently reflected on her experience since being diagnosed and how she managed to return to work after battling the devastating disease.

Sonali said that she is returning to work as a judge on the reality show DID Li’l Masters. She shared, “I am just grateful that I am back, grateful that I can see my child grow up, and grateful that I can be here for my parents, just all those things.”

 

Sonali explained why she waited so long to return to work by saying she wanted to regain her full fitness levels before beginning afresh.

“I am grateful for so much. And yes, not just back, but back in a way where you are healthy enough to go and sit on a set and work for 12 to 18 hours, now that is really being back. Any other way of being back would be so wishy-washy and wouldn’t be so much fun,” she said.

Sonali debuted in Bollywood in 1994 with the film Naraaz, and she went on to act in other successful films, including Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

