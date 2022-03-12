Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 06:15 pm
Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law cheated over Rs 27 crore, 10 arrested

Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law

Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja’s firm duped over Rs 27 crore

Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja’s export-import company has reportedly been defrauded of about Rs 27 crore, according to reports. The news broke when Faridabad police arrested a group of extremely skilled cybercriminals.

According to media sources, the accused scammed Ahuja’s Faridabad-based enterprise, Shahi Export Factory, by misappropriating ROSCTL licenses.

The media reports also suggested that the Faridabad police arrested 10 people in the case so far.

It’s worth noting that the ROSCTL licenses are crucial in this scenario. The ROSCTL licenses, which are similar to digital coupons worth several lakh rupees, are offered to export films as incentives, allowing them to receive a customs and excise duty rebate.

Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja’s firm duped over Rs 27 crore; 10 arrested

According to sources, the defendants obtained 154 ROSCTL licenses worth Rs 27.61 crore, which was intended for Ahuja’s enterprise. According to reports, the defendants were transferring ROSCTL licenses to bogus companies and then cashing them in.

The accused included former clerks and workers of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade who are well acquainted with the authority’s technicalities, according to Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Nitish Agarwal.

The ten suspects were also said to have been apprehended in Delhi, Chennai, Karnataka, Pune, and other regions of the nation. Meanwhile, it’s been alleged that Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja, is a director in his father’s defrauded firm.

