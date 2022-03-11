Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 01:32 pm
Sonya Hussyn details what caused dispute between her and Faryal Mehmood

Sonya Hussyn Faryal Mehmood dispute
Actress Sonya Hussyn, who rose to the pinnacle of fame with her impeccable acting skills, clears the air about her dispute with Faryal Mehmood.

In a chit-chat with host Hassan Choudhry, the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star addressed her equation with Faryal after a long term ongoing feud between the two.

Detailing about the entire matter, Hussyn stated that both of them are on normal terms now however they do have a history that created misunderstandings.

“Once I was going for shooting, I just saw a billboard of a drama “Bechari Aurat”, which irritated me and I posted the status on Facebook that what kind of dramas are being made nowadays.”

She then added that she didn’t know that Faryal was cast in the drama and expressed her dislike for the drama’s absurd name.

Also Read: WATCH: Sonya Hussyn leaves fans teary-eyed as she bought new house for parents

“I was sarcastic on the name and type of dramas that were being made, but unknowingly, I wrote about it that too in general, then Sohail Javed also commented and wrote about it, later, the matter was only discussed on platforms, I didn’t meet with Faryal after that.”

Moreover, Sonya added that recently the two met at an award show where Faryal was so nice and the duo had a great interaction that evening.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 30-year-old actress is all set to gear up for a fiery character of a boxer girl in the upcoming film Daadal.

She lastly appeared in the Eid telefilm Love Vaccine alongside Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed.

