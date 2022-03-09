Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 07:10 pm
Sonya Hussyn discusses her feud with Faryal Mehmood

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn has quietly but steadily carved out a position for herself in the entertainment world, thanks to her stunning beauty and incomparable skills that reveal she is a force to be reckoned with.

In a recent interview on Hassan Choudhry’s show “The Big Pick,” the Saraab star finally cleared the air about her purported quarrel with fellow actress Faryal Mehmood.

Hussyn and Mehmood have a tumultuous history, and Sonya has now addressed her relationship with the Raqeeb Se actress. Hussyn and Mehmood have a tumultuous history, and Sonya has now addressed her relationship with the Raqeeb Se actress.

Read more: Faryal Mehmood’s Latest Dance Videos Sets Internet on FIRE

“Once I was going for shooting, I just saw a billboard of a drama “Bechari Aurat”, which irritated me and I posted the status on Facebook that what kind of dramas are being made nowadays,” Sonya said.

“I was sarcastic on the name and type of dramas that were being made, but unknowingly, I wrote about it that too in general, then Sohail Javed also commented and wrote about it, later, the matter was only discussed on platforms, I didn’t meet with Faryal after that,” she added.

Furthermore, Sonya stated that the two recently met at an award presentation where Faryal was really pleasant and the two had a terrific connection that evening. “Basically, Faryal and I never met in person; we just had two sequences together in Farwa Ki ABC.”

Watch the show below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRCcI0YminI

