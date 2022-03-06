Sonya Hussyn exudes glam in glitzy mauve bridal attire

Sonya Hussyn is a well-known Pakistani model and actress. The stunning diva made her acting debut in the 2011 drama serial Dareecha as a supporting character.

The Saraab star has been in the spotlight for quite some time and has amassed a sizable fan base. Mujhay Sandal Kar Do, Mein Hari Piya, Mere Hamrahi, Shikwa, Marasim, Nikah, Farwa Ki ABC, Nazo, Surkh Jora, Kisay Chahoon, and Haasil are among her many Urdu television hits.

Along with being a fantastic actress, the celebrity is also a fashionista who has been in countless campaigns with various brands to promote their collections and make them stand out. We are in awe of her new collaboration with fashion designer Maryam Hussain for her unstitched wedding collection’22.

Take a look at some of her exclusive photos in her Mauve bridal gown, which is wonderfully decorated with silver embroidery. This outstanding ensemble ‘Mehfil’ is ideal for anyone looking to make a statement this season.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com