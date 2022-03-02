Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy are among the cast members of ‘One Tree Hill.’ On ‘Good Sam,’ Joy Lenz reunites.

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy are among the cast members of ‘One Tree Hill.’ On ‘Good Sam,’ Joy Lenz reunitesSophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz worked together for years on One Tree Hill, but reuniting on screen a decade later on her CBS medical drama Good Sam caught them off guard, according to The Associated Press.

“I would catch myself in rehearsals, just staring at them and then going, ‘Oh, God. I have a line. I have to do my job,’” said Bush of the reunion.

“It was so comfortable and also wild,” she said of the experience. We’ve done it so many times as a group, but we all play such different women.”

Lenz and Burton play sisters Gretchen and Amy Taylor in the March 23 episode. When Amy is admitted to Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital, they run into Bush’s Dr. Sam Griffith.

While Bush was promoting the series premiere of Good Sam, the idea for their guest appearance arose.

“People asked, ‘Would you like them to appear on the show?'” “And I replied, ‘Of course.'”

“And what a testament to Katie Welch, my showrunner. ‘Hey, I saw that interview you did today,’ she said. There are two female characters. ‘Would you like Hilarie and (Bethany) Joy to come and play them?'” Bush elaborated.

On Good Sam, Bush plays a character who is in a power struggle with her father, played by Jason Isaacs. Bush’s Sam took over her father’s job as chief of surgery when he became ill, and he now wants it back.