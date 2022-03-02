Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:20 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy are among the cast members of ‘One Tree Hill.’ On ‘Good Sam,’ Joy Lenz reunites.

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:20 pm
Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy are among the cast members of ‘One Tree Hill.’ On ‘Good Sam,’ Joy Lenz reunitesSophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz worked together for years on One Tree Hill, but reuniting on screen a decade later on her CBS medical drama Good Sam caught them off guard, according to The Associated Press.

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz worked together for years on One Tree Hill, but reuniting on screen a decade later on her CBS medical drama Good Sam caught them off guard, according to The Associated Press.

“I would catch myself in rehearsals, just staring at them and then going, ‘Oh, God. I have a line. I have to do my job,’” said Bush of the reunion.

“It was so comfortable and also wild,” she said of the experience. We’ve done it so many times as a group, but we all play such different women.”

Lenz and Burton play sisters Gretchen and Amy Taylor in the March 23 episode. When Amy is admitted to Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital, they run into Bush’s Dr. Sam Griffith.

While Bush was promoting the series premiere of Good Sam, the idea for their guest appearance arose.

“People asked, ‘Would you like them to appear on the show?'” “And I replied, ‘Of course.'”

“And what a testament to Katie Welch, my showrunner. ‘Hey, I saw that interview you did today,’ she said. There are two female characters. ‘Would you like Hilarie and (Bethany) Joy to come and play them?'” Bush elaborated.

On Good Sam, Bush plays a character who is in a power struggle with her father, played by Jason Isaacs. Bush’s Sam took over her father’s job as chief of surgery when he became ill, and he now wants it back.

 

Read More

27 mins ago
Because of Princess Charlotte, Prince George will be changing schools

According to a royal expert, Prince George is changing schools outside of...
28 mins ago
Hareem Shah pulls off her glam in a shocking pink top 

TikTok star Hareem Shah is popularly known for her controversial stories with...
29 mins ago
Kim Kardashian is interested in representing a reality star accused of fraud

Jen Shah, a controversial reality star, wants Kim Kardashian to be on...
33 mins ago
Julia Fox finally speaks out about her relationship with Kanye West

Julia Fox has broken her silence about her relationship with Kanye West...
49 mins ago
Britney Spears celebrates her newfound fashion freedom and responds to fans' concerns about her beach photos

Britney Spears, who is currently on vacation with her fiancé Sam Asghari...
53 mins ago
A military friend of Prince Andrew claims the Duke of York is 'down.'

Prince Andrew's old military friend has revealed his knowledge of the Duke...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Yemeni Huthi
2 mins ago
Yemeni Huthi rebel strike kills nine Sudanese troops

DUBAI - A Yemeni Huthi rebel strike on a military camp in...
Tristan Thompson
4 mins ago
Tristan Thompson trolled with ‘Khloe Kardashian’ chants during NBA game

On the basketball court, Tristan Thompson was subjected to trolling from ex-girlfriend...
Latest picture of Urwa Hocane with Imran Ashraf
5 mins ago
Latest picture of Urwa Hocane with Imran Ashraf

Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani media personality, model, and actress. She started...
Ukraine plant
6 mins ago
Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, says Russia

Vienna - IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi stated Wednesday that Russia has notified...
Adsence Ad 300X600