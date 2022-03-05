Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are ‘overjoyed’ to be expecting their second child: source

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their second child! According to reports and the most recent paparazzi sighting of the couple, the rumours were confirmed to be true, as the couple is expecting their second child. Willa Jonas, the two celebrities’ adorable baby daughter, was born in July of 2020.

In an interview with ET, a source revealed the soon-to-be parents’ reactions to the news, saying, “Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child.” The insider also revealed that the couple has always wished for a larger family than three because they both have siblings of their own, and they wanted Willa to have the same joy. “The couple recently celebrated Sophie’s birthday, as well as the pregnancy,” the source continued in the statement.

Despite the fact that Sophie’s baby bump was on full display during one of their recent outings, neither Joe nor Sophie has officially announced that they are expecting a second child to the media.