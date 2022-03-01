Sophie Turner flaunts her bare belly in a tiny bikini with Joe Jonas, leading fans to believe she’s expecting her second child

Fans continue to believe that the Game of Thrones actress and her husband, Joe Jonas, are expecting their second child.

Sophie, 25, and Joe, 32, spent Saturday at the beach in Miami.

As she ran by the water, the actress smiled and wore a small white checkered two-piece that showed off her bare stomach.

Her musician boyfriend was seen splashing around behind her, an arm tattoo visible.

Willa, the couple’s first child, was born in July 2020.

Though they kept their baby news very private the first time, fans are speculating that they are expecting again.

The starry-eyed couple married in 2019 after dating for three years.

“LISTEN I HAVEN’T RECOVERED FROM MISS WILLA YET AND SOPHIE TURNER IS PREGNANT AGAIN” one fan speculated on Twitter this week.

“Sophie Turner is pregnant again right. She’d probably be close to her due date by the time Dune 2 films so I don’t know how well that would work,” wrote another.

“Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pregnant again?” wrote a third.

A few months later, the couple was seen out and about in Los Angeles, with the actress’s “baby bump” on full display.

The couple chose to ignore the rumours and did not officially confirm the news until after the fact.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are overjoyed to announce the birth of their baby,” their reps said in a statement to PEOPLE five days after Willa was born.

Joe and Sophie have kept baby Willa very private since the birth of their first child, rarely, if ever, posting photos of her.

Sophie, for her part, did not share any baby bump photos until after the July 2020 birth.

She did, however, do just that in September 2020, proudly flaunting her growing tummy on the Instagram grid with a simple emoji caption.

Sophie also referred to Joe as her “baby daddy” in an Instagram post at the time.

In the photo, the handsome couple smiled for the camera while dressed in formal attire.

SOPHIE AND JOE’S ADVENTURE

In 2016, the couple began dating.

At the MTV EMAs, Joe was seen with his arm around the Dark Phoenix star.

Sophie revealed in a later interview with Marie Claire that they met through mutual friends.

Sophie and Joe married not once, but twice.

The first time was on May 2, 2019, immediately following the Billboard Awards.

Their wedding took place in Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel and was officiated by an Elvis impersonator, which Joe claims was “ruined” by DJ Diplo, who live-streamed it, according to USA TODAY.

They then married a second time in Avignon, France, on June 28, 2019, in a more extravagant ceremony.

ANOTHER PRIVATE PAIR

Meanwhile, Joe’s brother Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, announced in January 2022 that they had had a child through surrogacy.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” Nick, 29, wrote in an Instagram post, much like his bandmate brother, who broke the news after the fact.

“We respectfully request privacy during this special time so that we can concentrate on our family.”

