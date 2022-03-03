Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ second child, is on the way: reports

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are looking forward to welcome their second baby as multiple news outlets recently confirmed the good news.

US Weekly on March 2 reported the Game of Thrones alum is about to embrace motherhood once again after flashing her bare tummy in a crop top amidst her outing with hubby last month.

Willa, the couple’s 19-month-old daughter, is already a part of their family.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are overjoyed to announce the birth of their baby,” the couple’s rep told the outlet in July 2020.

Their daughter’s name was reportedly ‘chosen’ before she was born.

Following the announcement of their engagement in 2017, the couple sparked romance rumours in 2016.

They’ve tried to keep their private life out of limelight with very rare public sighting.

Turner and Jonas took their wedding vows in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 and another more lavish event at France’s Château de Tourreau later that summer.