Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 12:35 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Sophie Turner’s most recent outing with Nick Jonas fuels pregnancy speculation

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 12:35 am
Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner’s most recent outing with Nick Jonas fuels pregnancy speculation

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones star, stepped out in a chic black winter coat for a romantic dinner date with her husband Joe Jonas amid growing pregnancy rumours.

Sophie Turner hid her rumoured baby bump as she dined with husband Joe Jonas on Saturday evening during Paris Fashion Week.

In a long trench coat, matching trousers, and thick heeled boots, the 25-year-old actress looked effortlessly chic.

Sophie walked into a nearby restaurant while carrying a handbag and wearing a black face mask.

Meanwhile, Joe, an American musician, looked dapper in a clean grey jacket and a black Henley. The singer finished off his night out look with black pants, sneakers, and a silver chain necklace.

When Sophie wore a figure-hugging green dress that appeared to show the outline of a pregnancy bump, Joe and Sophie sparked online rumours that they were expecting their second child.

The couple announced the birth of their first child in a July 2020 statement, saying they were ‘delighted to announce the birth of their baby.’

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra also recently became first-time parents after having a daughter through surrogacy.

Read More

42 mins ago
Minal Khan sizzles in one-shoulder shimmery gown

Minal Khan and her ultra-glam fashion choices frequently make headlines. Every time,...
1 hour ago
Hareem Farooq surely knows how to slay in a saree

Pakistani actress and producer Hareem Farooq never fails to impress with her...
2 hours ago
Mila Kunis says she's "never been more proud to be Ukrainian," and she's launching a refugee fundraiser with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared a video on social media in...
2 hours ago
Britney Spears has hinted that she is secretly married to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears, a US singer and songwriter, has hinted at secretly marrying...
2 hours ago
Britney Spears writes a touching birthday message for fiance Sam Asghari: "I want a family with you."

Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari recently took a vacation to...
2 hours ago
The royal family has come under fire for being 'cruel' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Following the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme
3 mins ago
PM Imran to launch Ehsaas Riyayat Ration scheme in Islamabad today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme in a...
Prince Charles
3 mins ago
Prince Charles is planning to ‘formalise the monarchy’s slimming down.’

Prince Charles has ideas about how the monarchy should look in the...
Hania Aamir
12 mins ago
Hania Aamir shares her most beautiful pictures

Hania Aamir is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the Pakistani...
Alizeh Shah looks pretty in pink!
15 mins ago
Alizeh Shah looks pretty in pink!

Alizeh Shah is one of the actresses who love to be in...
Adsence Ad 300X600