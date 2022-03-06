Sophie Turner’s most recent outing with Nick Jonas fuels pregnancy speculation

Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones star, stepped out in a chic black winter coat for a romantic dinner date with her husband Joe Jonas amid growing pregnancy rumours.

Sophie Turner hid her rumoured baby bump as she dined with husband Joe Jonas on Saturday evening during Paris Fashion Week.

In a long trench coat, matching trousers, and thick heeled boots, the 25-year-old actress looked effortlessly chic.

Sophie walked into a nearby restaurant while carrying a handbag and wearing a black face mask.

Meanwhile, Joe, an American musician, looked dapper in a clean grey jacket and a black Henley. The singer finished off his night out look with black pants, sneakers, and a silver chain necklace.

When Sophie wore a figure-hugging green dress that appeared to show the outline of a pregnancy bump, Joe and Sophie sparked online rumours that they were expecting their second child.

The couple announced the birth of their first child in a July 2020 statement, saying they were ‘delighted to announce the birth of their baby.’

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra also recently became first-time parents after having a daughter through surrogacy.