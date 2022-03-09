Spotify restores after several users faced logging difficulty

Spotify, the globally popular music streaming service, went offline for an unknown reason for more than an hour on Tuesday as millions of users worldwide reported being logged out and unable to log back in.

According to the company, several users reported that the Spotify app on mobile leads to a login flow, but even the correct username and password results in a failed attempt to in fact log in.

“Something´s not quite right, and we´re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!” the company wrote on Twitter.

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022

After about 90 minutes the company said the error had been fixed.”Everything´s looking much better now”, it said.

Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022

The company has more than 400 million active users, including 180 million paying subscribers.

Also Read: Spotify celebrate its first anniversary in Pakistan