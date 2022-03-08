Stacey Dooley: Inside the Convent: What is the topic of the presenter’s new show, and when will it air?

Stacey investigates current affairs issues affecting young people all over the world in this series of documentaries.

‘Stacey Dooley: Inside the Convent,’ episode 3 of season 7, will air on March 7.

What is the Inside the Convent episode about?

Stacey Dooley will live with the nuns at St Hilda’s Priory in Whitby for ten days.

She will forego the comforts of her own home as well as her hectic lifestyle in order to live a simple life with strict rules and chores in a real-life Nonnatus House. The 34-year-old will find out if spiritual reflection can help her live a more meaningful life. What is a convent?

A convent is a place of residence for nuns or monks. It is a religious community in which each member is dedicated to religious life under the supervision of a superior. Members (particularly nuns) live under strict religious rules and self-imposed vows. Is Stacey Dooley religious?