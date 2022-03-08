Stacey Dooley: Inside the Convent: What is the topic of the presenter’s new show, and when will it air?
Stacey investigates current affairs issues affecting young people all over the world in this series of documentaries.
‘Stacey Dooley: Inside the Convent,’ episode 3 of season 7, will air on March 7.
What is the Inside the Convent episode about?
She will forego the comforts of her own home as well as her hectic lifestyle in order to live a simple life with strict rules and chores in a real-life Nonnatus House.
The 34-year-old will find out if spiritual reflection can help her live a more meaningful life.
What is a convent?
A convent is a place of residence for nuns or monks.
It is a religious community in which each member is dedicated to religious life under the supervision of a superior.
Members (particularly nuns) live under strict religious rules and self-imposed vows.
Is Stacey Dooley religious?
Stacey isn’t religious and has never even been to church.
Stacey also said that living in the Convent would give her the chance to see what it is like to slow down and see life from a completely different perspective.
When will the episode air?
Stacey Dooley: Inside The Convent will first air on BBC One on Wednesday March 9 at 10.35pm.
It will later be shown on BBC Wales at 11.05pm and BBC Northern Ireland at 12.05am.
After its BBC One release date, the documentary will be available on iPlayer.
Who is Stacey Jaclyn Dooley MBE?
The English television presenter, journalist, and media personality came to public eye in 2008 when she appeared as a participant on Blood, Sweat and T-shirts.
Stacey was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2018 Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting.
Also in 2018, she won the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Kevin Clifton, who is now her boyfriend.
From 2019 to 2020, she presented Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.
What are other episodes of Stacey Dooley Investigates about?
She meets with stalking victims and perpetrators and works with a police unit that specialises in these cases.
Along the way, she encounters an obsessed fan, a man obsessed with a girl half his age, an ex-prisoner making death threats, a young mother’s ex in court, a pilot claiming heartbreak, and a stalker fresh out of prison.
Stacey has previously investigated child labour issues in Nepal and the Ivory Coast, as well as the darker side of tourism and the new frontlines of the global war on drugs.
In other episodes, Stacey investigates young people who make a living off of their looks and sexuality, female suicide bombers, and the drug trade.
