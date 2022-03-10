Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 01:34 am
STRADDLES, KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN Travis Barker dressed up in a thong swimsuit for an out-of-control makeout session on a public beach

Web Desk BOL News

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN straddled Travis Barker in a steamy makeout session on a public beach.

During a raunchy day out in Laguna Beach on Wednesday, the KUWTK alum, 42, flashed her thong swimsuit as she kissed her fiance, 46.

Kourtney was first seen sitting on top of Travis, who was lying on his back in the sand, while dressed in baggy jeans and a hoodie.

In the heat of the moment, the Blink-182 frontwoman ripped her jeans to reveal her swimsuit underneath.

Travis kissed Kourtney while lying on top of her after Kourtney rolled over.

The couple, who got engaged in October, later ran down to the water and splashed around in the surf while holding hands.

On her Instagram Stories, the reality star also posted a video of them climbing the rocky coastline.

Travis told her to hold his hand as she laughed and panned the camera across the panoramic landscape.

Since their wedding last February, Kourtney and Travis have been chastised for being so open about their sex life.

TOO MUCH PDA

At their friend Simon Huck’s wedding, fans called the KUWTK star “embarrassing” for straddling Travis and “half-twerking” on him as he grabbed her butt.

A wedding guest posted a video of Kourtney wrapping her legs around Travis while Blink-182’s All The Small Things played in the background.

 

 

