Strings lead singer Bilal Maqsood drops nursery rhymes in Urdu 

With three decades of music-making behind him, Pakistan’s greatest music hero, Bilal Maqsood, has quietly but steadily established a space for himself in the music industry.

The 50-year-old musician has now written, composed, and sung eight Urdu nursery rhymes. His most recent works are animated rhymes.

Taking to his own Instagram account, the Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar star claimed that his primary goal was to deliver great Urdu content to children.

“Hi guys!8 original Urdu Nursery Rhymes. Written, composed and sung by me in collaboration with Peek Freans Gluco are now on YouTube. Soon they will be on all the audio platforms. Link in Bio.”

Have a look:

