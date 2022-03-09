Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:29 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Strings lead singer Bilal Maqsood drops nursery rhymes in Urdu 

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:29 am
Strings lead singer Bilal Maqsood drops nursery rhymes in Urdu 

Strings lead singer Bilal Maqsood drops nursery rhymes in Urdu 

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

With three decades of music-making behind him, Pakistan’s greatest music hero, Bilal Maqsood, has quietly but steadily established a space for himself in the music industry.

The 50-year-old musician has now written, composed, and sung eight Urdu nursery rhymes. His most recent works are animated rhymes.

Taking to his own Instagram account, the Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar star claimed that his primary goal was to deliver great Urdu content to children.

“Hi guys!8 original Urdu Nursery Rhymes. Written, composed and sung by me in collaboration with Peek Freans Gluco are now on YouTube. Soon they will be on all the audio platforms. Link in Bio.”

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bilal Maqsood (@bilalxmaqsood)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

15 mins ago
Camilla's latest royal engagement leaves fans concerned about her health

The future Queen Consort's shaky hand was noticed by royal fans at...
19 mins ago
Zara Noor Abbas gets mad at Bilawal Bhutto's ‘Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai’

Bilawal Bhutto was speaking at the end of a 10-day Awami March demonstration...
21 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 10th March #264 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 264 that was released today, 10th March,...
24 mins ago
Hina Altaf's latest pictures go viral on social media

Hina Altaf is a talented Pakistani actress, host, and model who has...
51 mins ago
Naimal Khawar gets obsessed with baby Mustafa Abbasi's cheeks 

Naimal Khawar Khan, who is now embracing motherhood with her little son...
1 hour ago
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir enjoy parenting with little Alyana 

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are some of the most adored celebrity...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
9 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have warned of a sharp decline in multi-million dollar transactions

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fail to produce content as part...
Murad Ali Shah
10 mins ago
Murad says four PTI MPAs vote for Nisar Khuhro in senate election

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that four PTI...
Egyptian, Russian presidents hold phone talks over Ukraine situation
11 mins ago
Egyptian, Russian presidents hold phone talks over Ukraine situation

CAIRO/MOSCOW, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi stressed dialogue and...
12 mins ago
Sana Javed’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Sana Javed is a Pakistani television actress and model. Shehr-e-Zaat, her debut drama series,...
Adsence Ad 300X600