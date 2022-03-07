Suhana Khan shares her 9 year-old brother AbRam’s gamer side

Suhana Khan posted a photo of her younger brother AbRam on Instagram stories. AbRam is shown with his back to the camera, playing on an iPad. Their cuddly companion adds to the picture’s attractiveness.

Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan, and Gauri Khan’s children are three of the most popular celebrity kids in Bollywood’s next generation. Although Aryan and Suhana Khan have not made their debut in showbiz yet, they are very much a part of the limelight.

Suhana recently uploaded a picture of her brother AbRam on her Instagram stories, continuing this trend.

See here: