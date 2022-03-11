Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:46 am
Suki Waterhouse shows off her toned abs while posing in a band T-shirt

Web Desk BOL News

The 30-year-old model wore a grey band print t-shirt with black leggings, stretching up to show off her defined abs.

Suki sported a radiant makeup look that included a pink lip and flawless winged eyeliner, and she tagged her makeup artist, Aimee Louise Twist, in the post.

Suki has been celebrating the release of The Batman, a box office smash starring her boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, 35.

The pair were first linked in 2018 when they were spotted kissing in their home city of London.

Ticket sales soared for Robert’s new film, The Batman – with it being only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100million mark in a single weekend, a feat first achieved by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Robert recently revealed that Suki ‘cried’ as she watched a screening of her beau’s movie, despite not being a fan of superhero movies.

‘I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,’ the Twilight star revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live. And just seeing that it had her attention the entire time, she took my hand in hers and just touched it right there,’ Robert said, touching his cheek.

‘I could feel a tear welling up in my eye.’ ‘And I was like, no way,’ he continued.

‘Was she just all over you after the movie?’ ‘Super sexy from Batman?’ Jimmy inquired.

‘I mean, yeah,’ Robert replied with a laugh.

