Sumbul Iqbal looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Sumbul Iqbal is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was born on 30 August 1990 in Karachi. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the drama serial.

She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga 2, Raju Rocket, Rukhsaar, Aik Pal, Tumsay Mil Kay, Aik Thi Rania, and many more.

She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

She is very active on her social media accounts and never fails to impress her followers by sharing her most recent, stunning photos.

Here are a few of the latest pictures of Sumbul Iqbal.

Have a look!